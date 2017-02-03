Cocoa Rout Raises Concern Some Farmers Will Return to Cocaine
The worst cocoa price rout in more than 17 years is raising concern that farmers in South America may quit growing the raw material used in chocolate, and shift to alternative crops such as cocaine, industry groups said. The beans traded on ICE Futures U.S. in New York have tumbled for the past five months, the longest slide since May 1999.
