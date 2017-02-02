Clean Water for Everyone Who Lives in a City
Water Infrastructure: Equitable Deployment of Resilient Systems is an important, timely book. Synthesized from discussions leading up to Habitat III , the United Nations conference on housing and sustainable urban development, held in Quito, Ecuador last October, the book explains how to better provide clean water to everyone in the world's cities by making water systems more equitable and resilient to shocks.
