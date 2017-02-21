Bob Hillyer to present a lecture on h...

Bob Hillyer to present a lecture on hiking the Camino de Santiago at the Elkin Public Library

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., Elkin hiking enthusiast Bob Hillyer will give a presentation on his experience on the Camino de Santiago, where he traveled from Saint Jean Pied de Port in France and went some 500 miles to Santiago, Spain, in the spring of 2013. The Camino is just one of several major trails Hillyer has hiked after hiking and camping throughout Western North Carolina in his youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune/The Tribune Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,598 • Total comments across all topics: 279,053,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC