Barn dance at Stratton village hall with Tatterdemalion
A barn dance is being held this Friday 3rd March 7pm at Stratton Village Hall with the fabulous Tatterdemalion of the New Hardy Players and caller Angela Laycock. The event is a fundraiser for a group of students from Thomas Hardye School who are taking an expedition to Ecuador and the Galapagos with Camps International this summer.
