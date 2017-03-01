Barn dance at Stratton village hall w...

Barn dance at Stratton village hall with Tatterdemalion

Monday Feb 27

A barn dance is being held this Friday 3rd March 7pm at Stratton Village Hall with the fabulous Tatterdemalion of the New Hardy Players and caller Angela Laycock. The event is a fundraiser for a group of students from Thomas Hardye School who are taking an expedition to Ecuador and the Galapagos with Camps International this summer.

Chicago, IL

