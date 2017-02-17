A man who flew around the world for 3...

A man who flew around the world for 3 months on less than $1,000...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

A man who flew around the world for 3 months on less than $1,000 shares his best advice to save a fortune on airfare After retiring at age 34 , Brandon traveled around the world for three months, visiting 14 countries on four different continents - and he paid only $947.91 for his flights. Brandon, who goes by his first name only on his blog, Mad Fientist , for privacy reasons, traveled to Central and South America with United, stopping at Mexico City, Mexico, Bogota, Colombia, Cusco, Peru, Quito, Ecuador, and Panama City, Panama, using only 20,000 United miles for each flight between cities .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC