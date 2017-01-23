Winter Term Course in 'Environmental ...

Winter Term Course in 'Environmental Awareness' Gets Newspaper's Attention

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WGRE-FM Greencastle

"During Winter Term this month, DePauw University students have gone galloping off to the Galapagos Islands, cruised to Cuba, explored Ecuador and made a jaunt to Japan," begins a story in Greencastle's Banner-Graphic . "Meanwhile, two dozen of them have spent January expending shoe leather in seeking out the soul of Greencastle in a class titled 'Outside: A Course in Environmental Awareness,' led by English professor and poet Joe Heithaus."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGRE-FM Greencastle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,994

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC