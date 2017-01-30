Venezuelan officials arrest four Bitc...

Venezuelan officials arrest four Bitcoin miners on charges of stealing electricity

On Thursday, Venezuelan officials announced the arrest of four Bitcoin miners in Charallave, a city south of Caracas, on charges of Internet fraud and electricity theft. The accused included three men and one woman, all between the ages of 23 and 57. According to an Instagram post by Douglas Rico , the director of the Computer Crime Division of the Scientific, Penal, and Criminal Investigations Corps , the four were operating more than 300 Antminer units and selling the bitcoins "on a commercial website."

