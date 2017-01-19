Two British women raped in Costa Del Sol
Two British women aged 19 and 20 raped in the Costa Del Sol 'had drinks spiked with Colombian drug known as The Devil's Breath' Two British women have been raped on the Costa Del Sol after it is alleged their drinks were spiked with a lethal Colombian drug known as 'The Devil's Breath'. Two women, aged 19 and 20, were raped near Marbella, in Spain, with 10 days between each incident The substance, also known as scopolamine, has a reputation for eliminating the free will and memory of its victims - earning the nickname 'The Devil's Breath.'
