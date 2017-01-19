Two British women raped in Costa Del Sol

Two British women raped in Costa Del Sol

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Two British women aged 19 and 20 raped in the Costa Del Sol 'had drinks spiked with Colombian drug known as The Devil's Breath' Two British women have been raped on the Costa Del Sol after it is alleged their drinks were spiked with a lethal Colombian drug known as 'The Devil's Breath'. Two women, aged 19 and 20, were raped near Marbella, in Spain, with 10 days between each incident The substance, also known as scopolamine, has a reputation for eliminating the free will and memory of its victims - earning the nickname 'The Devil's Breath.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,001,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC