Speaker recounts adventures in the Galapagos
Sid England is the guest speaker at the upcoming Yolo Audubon meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The former Audubon board member will share the highlights of his July 2016 trip to the Galapagos Islands and show photographs taken by him and his wife, Randy Beaton. The couple sailed among the islands, 600 miles off the coast of South America, on a catamaran for eight days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC