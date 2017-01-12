Speaker recounts adventures in the Galapagos

Sid England is the guest speaker at the upcoming Yolo Audubon meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The former Audubon board member will share the highlights of his July 2016 trip to the Galapagos Islands and show photographs taken by him and his wife, Randy Beaton. The couple sailed among the islands, 600 miles off the coast of South America, on a catamaran for eight days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.