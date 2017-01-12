Speaker recounts adventures in the Ga...

Speaker recounts adventures in the Galapagos

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

Sid England is the guest speaker at the upcoming Yolo Audubon meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The former Audubon board member will share the highlights of his July 2016 trip to the Galapagos Islands and show photographs taken by him and his wife, Randy Beaton. The couple sailed among the islands, 600 miles off the coast of South America, on a catamaran for eight days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,104 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC