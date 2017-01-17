Planning a holiday? This luxury trip ...

Planning a holiday? This luxury trip across South America only costs A 35,000...

11 hrs ago Read more: Bournemouth Echo

VISIT Christ the Redeemer, Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands by private jet - it will only cost you A 35,000. Being dubbed the "pinnacle of luxury travel" the Grand South American Journey is the latest offer from Ringwood -based company Prestige Holidays.

Chicago, IL

