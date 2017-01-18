Marine Scientist to Speak

Read more: Coastal Breeze News

Renowned marine scientist and author Dr. Ellen Prager will discuss the underwater adventures that have taken her around the world as part of the Tales from the Coast lecture series on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. A science advisor to Celebrity Xpedition in the Galapagos Islands, Dr. Prager was previously the chief scientist for the Aquarius Reef Base program in Key Largo, FL, which includes the world's only undersea research station.

Chicago, IL

