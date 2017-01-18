Marine Scientist to Speak
Renowned marine scientist and author Dr. Ellen Prager will discuss the underwater adventures that have taken her around the world as part of the Tales from the Coast lecture series on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. A science advisor to Celebrity Xpedition in the Galapagos Islands, Dr. Prager was previously the chief scientist for the Aquarius Reef Base program in Key Largo, FL, which includes the world's only undersea research station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Breeze News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC