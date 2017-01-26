Manor Park pupils use cardboard to explore virtual worlds
Pupils Hijab, eight, Krithya, nine and Rifat, eight at Avenue Primary School taking part in a series of virtual reality activities. Picture by Ellie Hoskins Eight hundred intrepid youngsters from the Manor Park school strapped a special cardboard box to phones armed with the latest Google Expeditions app to help them enter worlds they could only have dreamt about or seen in books before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newham Recorder.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC