K-array Covers Ecuadora s Novasonic Music Festival

The Novasonic Music Festival in Quito, Ecuador was held at Parque Bicentenario this past October. With a high-profile lineup of international acts such as, Magic!, Hoobastank, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs and Carla Morrison among others, the all-day festival performed on two separate outdoor stages lined with food trucks and other amenities and attended by roughly 10,000 people, was the first event of its kind for Ecuador.

Chicago, IL

