K-array Covers Ecuadora s Novasonic Music Festival

The Novasonic Music Festival in Quito, Ecuador was held at Parque Bicentenario this past October. With a high-profile lineup of international acts such as, Magic!, Hoobastank, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs and Carla Morrison among others, the all-day festival performed on two separate outdoor stages lined with food trucks and other amenities and attended by roughly 10,000 people, was the first event of its kind for Ecuador.

