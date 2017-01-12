Indonesia to issue mineral concentrat...

Indonesia to issue mineral concentrate export rules in next few days

Jan 10 Indonesia will issue new rules on mineral concentrate exports, taxes on shipments and the divestment of stakes for foreign miners in the next few days, its mining minister said on Tuesday. A full ban on the export of concentrates is due to kick in on Jan. 12, but the government will allow shipments to continue beyond that deadline in some cases, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

