Head of Secondary SchoolEcuadorThe British School Quito is the only...

The British School Quito is the only British style school in Ecuador. The school offers a high quality British style education for both local and international students aged 3 – 18. The British School Quito teaches the English National Curriculum in EYFS, KS1, 2 and 3, the Cambridge iGCSE in Years 10 and 11, and the International Baccalaureate Diploma programme in Years 12 and 13. Our results are consistently above the world average.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Educational Supplement.