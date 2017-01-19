Head of Secondary SchoolEcuadorThe British School Quito is the only...
The British School Quito is the only British style school in Ecuador. The school offers a high quality British style education for both local and international students aged 3 – 18. The British School Quito teaches the English National Curriculum in EYFS, KS1, 2 and 3, the Cambridge iGCSE in Years 10 and 11, and the International Baccalaureate Diploma programme in Years 12 and 13. Our results are consistently above the world average.
