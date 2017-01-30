Gyroville Expanding into New Markets ...

Gyroville Expanding into New Markets in 2017

Gyroville showed consumers and investors that the healthy, build-your-own style trend is on the rise by gaining considerable ground in 2016. The popular Southeast Florida Mediterranean fast-casual franchise generated incredible attention from franchise prospects in its first year of franchising, inking deals to bring the brand to new markets in 2017-including Ecuador, Orlando, and the Midwestern United States.

