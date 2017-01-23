Graffiti grammar cops prowl the night, spraypainting corrections
Agent X and Agent Full Stop are a pair of graffiti activists who call themselves AcciA3n OrtogrA fica Quito: they sneak around the streets of Quito, Ecuador with cans of red spray-paint, correcting the punctuation, grammar and spelling of the city's prolific graffiti writers, bringing legibility to boasts, professions of love, and political messages. The Spanish-speaking world has fallen in love with their mission, and there are new graffiti grammar squads in both Spain and latinamerican countries.
