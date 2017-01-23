Graffiti grammar cops prowl the night, spraypainting corrections

Agent X and Agent Full Stop are a pair of graffiti activists who call themselves AcciA3n OrtogrA fica Quito: they sneak around the streets of Quito, Ecuador with cans of red spray-paint, correcting the punctuation, grammar and spelling of the city's prolific graffiti writers, bringing legibility to boasts, professions of love, and political messages. The Spanish-speaking world has fallen in love with their mission, and there are new graffiti grammar squads in both Spain and latinamerican countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.