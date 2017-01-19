Ecuadorian IP Practice Joins with Qui...

Ecuadorian IP Practice Joins with Quito-based IP Firm Corral & Rosales

Thursday Jan 12

Corral & Rosales, a prominent intellectual property law firm in Ecuador, has merged with the Quito intellectual property boutique firm Estudio Juridico Gallegos.

Chicago, IL

