Colombia to resume peace talks with ELN next week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Peace talks between Colombia and the ELN rebels will resume next week after the group asked to postpone them in November, the government said Sunday, January 8, AFP says. Negotiations with the leftist National Liberation Army have stalled even as the government begins implementing a peace deal with the larger Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia .

