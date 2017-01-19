Colombia leader says peace talks to s...

Colombia leader says peace talks to start with rebel group

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos says rebels belonging to the National Liberation Army have agreed to free a captive politician, clearing the way for formal peace talks with the country's second-largest rebel group to begin next month. Santos made the announcement from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

