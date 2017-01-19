19 dead in multiple-vehicle collision...

19 dead in multiple-vehicle collision in Ecuador

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Star Tribune

QUITO, Ecuador - Authorities say at least 19 people have been killed and more than a dozen injured when a long distance passenger bus collided with an off-duty school bus along a highway in Ecuador The accident took place Friday night on a road near the Pacific coastline. Authorities say it was raining heavily at the time of the crash after 10 p.m. local time and that a slick surface and poor lighting may have contributed to the accident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,037,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC