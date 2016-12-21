Venezuela sends troops to tamp down c...

Venezuela sends troops to tamp down cash chaos disturbances

Sunday Dec 18

" Venezuelan troops are patrolling cities where rioting erupted over an official decree that nullified most of the country's currency. Officials have restricted overnight vehicle and pedestrian traffic in Ciudad Bolivar, the southern city most affected by the disturbances.

