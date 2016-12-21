PrincipalEcuadorThe Board of Governor...

PrincipalEcuadorThe Board of Governors of the British School of Quito ...

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Times Educational Supplement

The Board of Governors of the British School of Quito is looking for an exceptional School Principal to lead and inspire the school in the next stage of its development. BSQ is a 21 year old 3 to 18 school with a capacity of 460 students and ambitious plans for expansion.  It is an IB World School offering Cambridge iGCSE as well as IB Diploma, jointly accredited by the Council of International Schools and New England Association of Schools and Colleges .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Educational Supplement.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,410,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC