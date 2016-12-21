PrincipalEcuadorThe Board of Governors of the British School of Quito ...

The Board of Governors of the British School of Quito is looking for an exceptional School Principal to lead and inspire the school in the next stage of its development. BSQ is a 21 year old 3 to 18 school with a capacity of 460 students and ambitious plans for expansion. It is an IB World School offering Cambridge iGCSE as well as IB Diploma, jointly accredited by the Council of International Schools and New England Association of Schools and Colleges .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Educational Supplement.