Odebrecht's bribery scandal sends shockwaves across Latin America
The Brazilian company's corruption case has triggered judicial investigations and prompted denials of involvement from some current and former government officials The admission by Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht that it paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to win infrastructure contracts over the last 15 years has sent shockwaves across Latin America. Odebrecht, the region's biggest construction firm, has agreed to pay between $2.6 bn and $4.5 bn in fines after admitting it doled out nearly $800 million in bribes across a total of 12 countries, including 10 in Latin America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
