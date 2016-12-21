Odebrecht's bribery scandal sends sho...

Odebrecht's bribery scandal sends shockwaves across Latin America

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Latin Finance

The Brazilian company's corruption case has triggered judicial investigations and prompted denials of involvement from some current and former government officials The admission by Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht that it paid hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to win infrastructure contracts over the last 15 years has sent shockwaves across Latin America. Odebrecht, the region's biggest construction firm, has agreed to pay between $2.6 bn and $4.5 bn in fines after admitting it doled out nearly $800 million in bribes across a total of 12 countries, including 10 in Latin America.

