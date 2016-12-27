New Dirt Road Luxury Tour in Ecuador

December 9, 2016: Building on over seven years of experience in organizing premium motorcycle tours, Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental announced their latest self-guided, off-road excursion called Dirt Deluxe. The new tour combines exclusive, award-winning luxury accommodations with a tantalizing unpaved route that takes riders into the more remote and obscure areas of Ecuador, giving a glimpse into ways of life that have largely disappeared.

