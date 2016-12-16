Lawyers Differ On Carmans' Planned Ch...

Lawyers Differ On Carmans' Planned Christmas Trip

Friday Dec 16 Read more: The Hartford Courant

Weeks before Linda Carman disappeared while fishing with her son, Nathan, she made reservations for the two of them to spend Christmas touring the Galapagos Islands and Peru. Nathan Carman's lawyer said the planned Dec. 15-28 trip belies "any theories that there was animosity between Nathan and his mother."

