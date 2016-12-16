Lawyers Differ On Carmans' Planned Christmas Trip
Weeks before Linda Carman disappeared while fishing with her son, Nathan, she made reservations for the two of them to spend Christmas touring the Galapagos Islands and Peru. Nathan Carman's lawyer said the planned Dec. 15-28 trip belies "any theories that there was animosity between Nathan and his mother."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
