Guatemalan authorities investigate death of model Melanie Montenegro
Melanie Montenegro, 22, had travelled to the city of Guayaquil, in the south-western Ecuadorian province of Guayas, one of the biggest cities in Ecuador, to undergo liposuction in a clinic owned by a surgeon named Dr Felipe. According to police the model died after suffering a heart attack during surgery and netizens are now accusing the surgeon of delaying informing her family of her death in order to flee.
