Ecuador Quake, Aftershocks Leave Two Dead, Serious Damage
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake followed by more than 20 aftershocks rattled Ecuador's Pacific coast before dawn on Monday, causing two deaths and heavy damage to hotels and homes in resort towns, officials said. The northwestern province of Esmeraldas - hit hard by a devastating temblor in April - bore the brunt of the new quake, too.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15)
|May '16
|Julian
|2
|Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|1
|The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|maybe connectin dots
|1
|The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|connectin dots
|1
|How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1
|The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr and Mrs Peg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC