Ecuador Quake, Aftershocks Leave Two Dead, Serious Damage

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake followed by more than 20 aftershocks rattled Ecuador's Pacific coast before dawn on Monday, causing two deaths and heavy damage to hotels and homes in resort towns, officials said. The northwestern province of Esmeraldas - hit hard by a devastating temblor in April - bore the brunt of the new quake, too.

