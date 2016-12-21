Ecuador Moves To Close Leading Enviro...

Ecuador Moves To Close Leading Environmental Organization as Part of Crackdown on Civil Society

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Common Dreams

Ecuador's Environment Ministry announced yesterday its intention to shutter AcciA3n EcolA3gica, the country's leading grassroots environmental organization. The move is a clear reprisal to the group's efforts to raise awareness about environmental and indigenous rights concerns over a planned mega-copper mine on the lands of the Shuar indigenous people in the southern Ecuadorian Amazon.

Chicago, IL

