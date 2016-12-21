Ecuador allows Canadian firm to mine ...

Ecuador allows Canadian firm to mine gold in Amazon

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Newkerala.com

Quito, Dec 15 : The Ecuadorian government has signed a contract with a Canadian firm to exploit a gold and silver deposit in its southeastern Amazon province, reports said. [NK World] Canada's Lundin Gold company would invest $1 billion to exploit the precious metals deposit in Zamora Chinchipe of Ecuador, Efe news reported on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Down with Correa! EcuadoriansWant Off the Socia... (Jun '15) May '16 Julian 2
News Mother and son from South Shore among 238 peopl... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Jane 1
News The Latest: Quebec people among Ecuador quake v... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News Japan and Ecuador earthquakes not linked, seism... (Apr '16) Apr '16 maybe connectin dots 1
News The Latest: Spain Red Cross: 100,000 may need a... (Apr '16) Apr '16 connectin dots 1
News How one Colombian family allegedly helped 'El C... (Feb '16) Feb '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 1
News The Ethical City: an Idea Whose Time Has Come (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr and Mrs Peg 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,784 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,023

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC