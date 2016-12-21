Earthquake along Ecuador's coast kills one, destroys hotels
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Ecuador's Pacific coast early on Monday, killing one person, injuring a dozen others and damaging hotels in the area, authorities said. The country's geological institute recorded the quake off the coast of Atacames in Esmeraldas province, northwest of Quito, the capital.
