Earthquake along Ecuador's coast kills one, destroys hotels

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Reuters

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook Ecuador's Pacific coast early on Monday, killing one person, injuring a dozen others and damaging hotels in the area, authorities said. The country's geological institute recorded the quake off the coast of Atacames in Esmeraldas province, northwest of Quito, the capital.

