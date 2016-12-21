Anchorage 8th Graders Head to the Gal...

Anchorage 8th Graders Head to the Galapagos Islands to Track Tortoises

Friday Dec 16

Tortoises, technology, and a once-in-a-lifetime trip. A highly motivated group of Goldenview Middle School students has coordinated with Ecology Project International to participate in a research trip to the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador to study island ecology next spring.

Chicago, IL

