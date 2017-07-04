Australian Navy pilot clocks up recor...

Australian Navy pilot clocks up record 10,000 hours in air

A Navy helicopter pilot has reflected on his long career after reaching a record number of hours of flying time. Lieutenant Commander Tony Reyne reached 10,000 hours of flying time in a Navy helicopter - something no other Australian Fleet Air Arm-trained pilot has achieved - last week.

