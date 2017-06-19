Two Bali escapees returned from East ...

Two Bali escapees returned from East Timor

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

A crime syndicate may have helped four prisoners who staged an "extraordinary" escape from Kerobokan prison before two were caught in East Timor, a Bali police chief says. Bulgarian Dimitar Nikolov Iliev and Indian Sayed Mohammed Said arrived back in Bali on Saturday after they broke out of the notorious jail on Monday through a hole under the walls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec '16 Sambo 6
News Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06) Nov '16 Herman 187
News Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14) Aug '15 ibu duita 7
News East Timor split on language (Jul '07) Apr '15 Right Language 410
News Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15) Mar '15 herli 1
program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15) Feb '15 wantedtsolo 2
Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12) Feb '15 pukimakkau 669
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC