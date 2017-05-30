Rotarians help with key water projects
Rotary Club of Palm Beach member Michael Le-Cocq with Rotary Club of Kwinana president Max Bird, Bob Cooper and Rotary Club of Byford and Districts president Tom Hoyer. Picture: David Salvaire An ongoing water restoration project spearheaded by Kwinana Rotarians has delivered fresh flowing water to more than 1000 people in East Timor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
