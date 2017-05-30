Rep. Cabral honored by emerging South...

Rep. Cabral honored by emerging Southeast Asian country

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

Rep. Antonio Cabral was awarded the highest civilian honor from the Southeast Asian country of Timor-Leste for his advocacy for the young nation, his office announced this week.  Cabral, a New Bedford Democrat, traveled to the Timorese capital of Díli in May to receive the Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste award from former Timor-Leste President Taur Matan Ruak. The award was presented to coincide with Timor-Leste's 15th anniversary of independence.  "I am incredibly honored and humbled to be a recipient of this high honor," Cabral said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec '16 Sambo 6
News Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06) Nov '16 Herman 187
News Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14) Aug '15 ibu duita 7
News East Timor split on language (Jul '07) Apr '15 Right Language 410
News Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15) Mar '15 herli 1
program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15) Feb '15 wantedtsolo 2
Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12) Feb '15 pukimakkau 669
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,495,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC