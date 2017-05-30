Rep. Cabral honored by emerging Southeast Asian country

Rep. Antonio Cabral was awarded the highest civilian honor from the Southeast Asian country of Timor-Leste for his advocacy for the young nation, his office announced this week. Cabral, a New Bedford Democrat, traveled to the Timorese capital of Díli in May to receive the Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste award from former Timor-Leste President Taur Matan Ruak. The award was presented to coincide with Timor-Leste's 15th anniversary of independence. "I am incredibly honored and humbled to be a recipient of this high honor," Cabral said in a statement.

