Lawyer for Timor spy demands inquiry

Lawyer for Timor spy demands inquiry

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Mercury

The lawyer representing a former-Australian-spy-turned-whistleblower in an East Timor bugging saga has called for a Senate inquiry. "It's a litmus test on our moral leadership," Bernard Collaery told a rally of about 50 people outside Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06) Dec '16 Sambo 6
News Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06) Nov '16 Herman 187
News Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14) Aug '15 ibu duita 7
News East Timor split on language (Jul '07) Apr '15 Right Language 410
News Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15) Mar '15 herli 1
program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15) Feb '15 wantedtsolo 2
Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12) Feb '15 pukimakkau 669
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC