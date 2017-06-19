KOTUG Adds Fifth Infield Support Vessel
Towage operator KOTUG said it has acquired a fifth infield support vessels in Australia and East Timor, furthering its investment in offshore support. The new vessel, Coral Knight, will be bare boat chartered exclusively to Australian Maritime Systems Limited to provide emergency towage services and maintain aids to the navigation network at the Great Barrier Reef for AMSA .
