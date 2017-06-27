Indonesia: Two Bali prison escapees recaptured in East Timor

A police wanted poster showing four foreign inmates who escaped from a prison this week by crawling through a tunnel is seen on a convenience store window in North Kuta, Bali, Indonesia June 23, 2017. Pic: Reuters POLICE in East Timor on Friday said they have recaptured two foreign inmates who broke out of a prison in Bali, Indonesia, less than a week after they escaped along with two other detainees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.