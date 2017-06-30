FNU, Timor Leste accord

FNU, Timor Leste accord

Tuesday Jun 27

Vice Minister for Health - Timor Leste, Dr Ana Isabel Soares with FNU Vice Chancellor, Professor Nigel Healey after the successful signing of the Memorandum of Agreement. Picture: SUPPLIED FIJI National University students studying medicine and those enrolled in the nursing school can now work with the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste after the signing of a memorandum of agreement.

Chicago, IL

