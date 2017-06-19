'F*** yeah, Shaun just hit the lotto!'

Eccentric Perth property developer James Tee is urging Australian fugitive Shaun Davidson to sell his story for millions while on the run BALI jail escapee turned international fugitive Shaun Edward Davidson is being urged to cash in on his notoriety while still on the run. Flamboyant property tycoon James Tee, who divides his time between Malaysia and Davidson's home town of Perth, has posted a series of congratulatory messages to Davidson on Facebook, addressing him by his nickname "Rage".

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.