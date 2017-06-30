East Timor returns 2 foreign inmates who escaped Bali prison
Indonesian police officers escort Indian inmate Sayed Mohammed Said, center, upon his return at Bali international airport, Indonesia, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Authorities in East Timor arrested two foreign inmates, including Said, who escaped from a prison in neighboring Indonesia's resort island of Bali, police said.
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
