East Timor court drops premier's libel case against media
" An East Timor court has dismissed a criminal defamation case brought by the country's prime minister against two journalists due to lack of evidence. Oki and his former boss at the Timor Post, Lourenco Vicente Martins, would have faced up to three years in prison if found guilty of slanderous denunciation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
