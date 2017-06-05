East Timor court drops premier's libe...

East Timor court drops premier's libel case against media

Friday Jun 2

" An East Timor court has dismissed a criminal defamation case brought by the country's prime minister against two journalists due to lack of evidence. Oki and his former boss at the Timor Post, Lourenco Vicente Martins, would have faced up to three years in prison if found guilty of slanderous denunciation.

Chicago, IL

