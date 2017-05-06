Ukulele Republic of Canberra holds Gang Gang Twang anniversary festival
A group of Canberra ukulele enthusiasts have celebrated 10 years of operation with a festival named after one of the capital's most iconic sounds. The Gang Gang Twang, named for the cockatoo that features as the ACT's faunal emblem, took over the Ainslie Arts Centre on Saturday in celebration of the instrument.
