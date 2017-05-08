Timor sea border a win-win: Albanese

Negotiations between Australia and East Timor over a maritime border which includes a valuable oil and gas resources could be a win-win for both countries, opposition infrastructure minister Anthony Albanese says. Speaking at Balmain Town Hall on Sunday, Mr Albanese said Australia had previously defended the rights of East Timor but other actions surrounding the negotiations were something to be less proud of, including allegations Australia spied on East Timorese officials.

