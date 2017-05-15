Timor-Leste on show

Ballarat's connection with the East Timor town of Ainaro and its burgeoning arts community is on show at Mac-Space gallery. Ballarat's connection with the East Timor town of Ainaro and its burgeoning arts community is on show at Mac-Space gallery.

Chicago, IL

