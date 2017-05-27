Secretary's Remarks: Timor-Leste Rest...

Secretary's Remarks: Timor-Leste Restoration of Independence Day

Monday May 22

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I am delighted to convey our best wishes to the people of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste as you celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence on May 20. Fifteen years of independence is a remarkable milestone, reflecting the resolve and commitment of the Timorese people to build a new democracy based on respect for human rights and the rule of law.

Chicago, IL

