Secretary's Remarks: Timor-Leste Restoration of Independence Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I am delighted to convey our best wishes to the people of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste as you celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence on May 20. Fifteen years of independence is a remarkable milestone, reflecting the resolve and commitment of the Timorese people to build a new democracy based on respect for human rights and the rule of law.

