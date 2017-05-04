New film on relationship between Aust...

New film on relationship between Australia and East Timor

Wednesday May 3

A new documentary film on the maritime boundary dispute between Australia and East Timor is scheduled to screen at Mt Vic Flicks. A new documentary film examining the maritime boundary dispute between Australia and East Timor is scheduled to screen at Mt Vic Flicks on June 5. Presented by the Blue Mountains East Timor Sisters, Time to Draw the Line! looks behind the chequered history of friendship, courage and betrayal between the two countries and presents the campaign for a fair go for East Timor.

Chicago, IL

