New film on relationship between Australia and East Timor
A new documentary film on the maritime boundary dispute between Australia and East Timor is scheduled to screen at Mt Vic Flicks. A new documentary film examining the maritime boundary dispute between Australia and East Timor is scheduled to screen at Mt Vic Flicks on June 5. Presented by the Blue Mountains East Timor Sisters, Time to Draw the Line! looks behind the chequered history of friendship, courage and betrayal between the two countries and presents the campaign for a fair go for East Timor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Mountains Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australian forces seen mired in mission (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Sambo
|6
|Timor PM urges rebel leader arrest (Nov '06)
|Nov '16
|Herman
|187
|Indonesia: Jokowi's 'unprecedented' presidentia... (Jul '14)
|Aug '15
|ibu duita
|7
|East Timor split on language (Jul '07)
|Apr '15
|Right Language
|410
|Oregon woman detained in East Timor is headed home (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|herli
|1
|program e-sabak pengganti buku pelajaran indone... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|wantedtsolo
|2
|Selamat Datang di Kota Metropolitan Dili, Timor... (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|pukimakkau
|669
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC