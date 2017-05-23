First Japanese female civilian honore...

First Japanese female civilian honored among fallen U.N. peacekeepers

The Japan Times

Miho Hirose, a Japanese civilian, was among the 117 fallen peacekeepers honored in memoriam Wednesday at an annual ceremony at the United Nations headquarters in New York. As an officer on a U.N. peacekeeping operation mission in Central African Republic, Hirose died last June after contracting malaria, according to U.N. officials.

